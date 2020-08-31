State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 70,858 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,858 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,236 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $172.75 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average is $126.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

