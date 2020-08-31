Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 80,358 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $174,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,880. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AJG opened at $105.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.