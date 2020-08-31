Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Hilton Hotels worth $175,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $1,270,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 23.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $91.73 on Monday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.42, a P/E/G ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

