Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,552,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,273,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,265,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 23.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,133,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 216,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,497,000 after purchasing an additional 116,924 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Ferrari stock opened at $196.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.92. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $199.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.