State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 20,400 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.36% of Performance Food Group worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

