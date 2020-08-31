State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 286,067 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286,067 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,326,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares during the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 26.6% during the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 677,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 142,269 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.0% in the first quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Insiders have sold a total of 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $37.26 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

