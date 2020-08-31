CargoX (CXO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,435.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $9,435.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00139465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.01668840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00199423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00177670 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,509.48 or 2.95151601 BTC.

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,218,230 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

