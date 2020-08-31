State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $15.26 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $498.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $540.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.23.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

