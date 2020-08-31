State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 9,258 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 18,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,241,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.24.

NYSE:TRV opened at $115.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

