State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,419 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $88.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

