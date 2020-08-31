State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.