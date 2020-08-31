State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,760 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of PPL worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.72 on Monday. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

