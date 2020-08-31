Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Genpact worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 66.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 111.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 55.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

