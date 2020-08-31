State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 27,388 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Realty Income worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $552,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Realty Income by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

NYSE:O opened at $63.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

