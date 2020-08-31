State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $91,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.84. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

