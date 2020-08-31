State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,514 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.41% of AerCap worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 590,660 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AerCap by 9.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 61,024 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AER shares. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of AER stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

