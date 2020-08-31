State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after buying an additional 219,613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

