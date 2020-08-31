State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $269.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 97.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $2,688,300.00. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,865,171. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

