Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 827,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,844 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,925,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 80,590 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 20.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 176,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.19. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

