Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.71 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,592 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in General Motors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 15.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

General Motors stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

