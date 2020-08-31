U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.28% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $81,435.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,298.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $104,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,650.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,179 shares of company stock valued at $727,901 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $91.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

