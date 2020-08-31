Blair William & Co. IL Sells 11,000 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.36% of Pure Cycle worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 31.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 132.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

PCYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $185,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $228.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.44. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.