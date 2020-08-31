Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.10 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,603 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.43.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,949,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,019 shares of company stock worth $3,231,935 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.