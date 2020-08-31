Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 390.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CargoX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,435.00
CargoX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,435.00
Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Market Capitalization Hits $41,533.75
Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Market Capitalization Hits $41,533.75
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $15.26 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $15.26 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 9,258 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 9,258 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,419 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc.
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,419 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc.
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Raymond James
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report