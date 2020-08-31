Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 390.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.