Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.12. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

