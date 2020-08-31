Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 112.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $9,498,887.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,892 shares of company stock valued at $16,197,930. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $131.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,637.75 and a beta of 2.81. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.38.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

