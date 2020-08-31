Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 513.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $103.94 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

