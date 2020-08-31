Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,046,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after acquiring an additional 263,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.