Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Avalara worth $22,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,988,000 after acquiring an additional 986,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 384,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,143,000 after acquiring an additional 97,951 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $2,873,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,652.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $1,536,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,456,877.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,272. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR opened at $130.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -201.26 and a beta of 0.84. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

