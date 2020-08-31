FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR opened at $36.43 on Monday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

