Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,389 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dollar General by 25,893.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,093 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dollar General by 398,765.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after acquiring an additional 976,975 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dollar General by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,038,000 after acquiring an additional 890,574 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,765,000 after acquiring an additional 596,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $200.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $206.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

