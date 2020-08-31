California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,043 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $21,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 13,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $102.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

