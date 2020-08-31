TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 38,080 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in TransUnion by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TransUnion by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU opened at $87.09 on Monday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,700. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.