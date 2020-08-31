Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Welltower were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 33.3% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 309,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 77,440 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 29.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 77.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $59.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

