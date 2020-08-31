CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,648 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of CyrusOne worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.84.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $82.55 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

