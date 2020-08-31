Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 373 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.51% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $540.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.00. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

