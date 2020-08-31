Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

NYSE EGO opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eldorado Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.