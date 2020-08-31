Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 464,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 137,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $34.88 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of -232.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

