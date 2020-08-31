AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4,448.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 311.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.7% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 64,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Shares of AME opened at $101.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 7,560 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total value of $766,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 3,573 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $362,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,691 shares of company stock worth $10,430,637. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

