SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of SVB Financial Group worth $24,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 691,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $255.01 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $5,848,762. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.