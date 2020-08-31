Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,899 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of Houlihan Lokey worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $64.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

