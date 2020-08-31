Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,400 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 177.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $149.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

