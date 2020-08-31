BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 3,805 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $300.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $326.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock worth $17,612,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

