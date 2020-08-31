Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $178.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

