Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,151.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2,497.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

