Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $122.42 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $122,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,151.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,453.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

