BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,657,000 after purchasing an additional 95,627 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,651,000 after acquiring an additional 101,977 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $235,873,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 51.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,371,000 after acquiring an additional 997,215 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,400,000 after acquiring an additional 626,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,691 shares of company stock worth $10,430,637. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

