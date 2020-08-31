Oakmont Corp Has $148.77 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oakmont Corp lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 19.4% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $148,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,151.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,453.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,703.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

