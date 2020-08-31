Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 558 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 447.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $98.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

