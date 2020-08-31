Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Linde were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $253.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $254.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.96.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

